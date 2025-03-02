Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.26), with a volume of 42684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.30).

Robert Walters Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.31.

About Robert Walters

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.