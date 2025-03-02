Robert W. Baird Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $20.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 371.70% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $4.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.