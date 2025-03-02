Robert N. Duelks Sells 485 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $244.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,233,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.