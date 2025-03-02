Riverview Trust Co Purchases 565 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

