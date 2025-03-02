Riverview Trust Co Acquires 511 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

