Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,321 shares of company stock worth $111,763,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $263.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

