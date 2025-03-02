Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 860 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.81 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

