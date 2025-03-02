Reviewing Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Hallmark Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Wealth Solutions $14.34 billion 0.59 $1.21 billion $0.32 180.75 Hallmark Financial Services $165.95 million 0.00 -$108.11 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Wealth Solutions 0.10% 0.14% 0.01% Hallmark Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Brookfield Wealth Solutions and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of -7.49, suggesting that its stock price is 849% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Wealth Solutions beats Hallmark Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. The Runoff segment offers senior care facilities liability insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

