Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $939,497.34 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $939,497.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,438.68. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,006,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 967.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,087,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after buying an additional 985,615 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
