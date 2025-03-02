Renaud Adams Acquires 35,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Renaud Adams acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,660.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.49 and a 12 month high of C$9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.68.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

