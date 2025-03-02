Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $698.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $868.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

