Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Raytech Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of RAY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Raytech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.04.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

