Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Raytech Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of RAY stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Raytech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.04.
Raytech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raytech
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.