Rashid Wasti Sells 250 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.
- On Thursday, December 5th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50.
George Weston Price Performance
Shares of TSE WN opened at C$231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$223.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
