Rashid Wasti Sells 250 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.45, for a total value of C$35,317.50.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$223.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.61.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$251.42.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

