Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 65.8% in February

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 0.6 %

RKUNY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,944. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

