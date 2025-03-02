Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 9,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Quarterhill Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.