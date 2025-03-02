QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 343,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 140,116 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 80.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 239,651 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825,500.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

