QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $15,184,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

