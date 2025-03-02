QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $56,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,645.92. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO opened at $41.68 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

