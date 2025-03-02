QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

