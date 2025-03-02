QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $394.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

