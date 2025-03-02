QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,664 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Timken worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 230.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.