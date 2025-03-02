QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

H opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.91 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

