QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,392 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schneider National worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Schneider National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 58.46%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

