Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

QEPC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.38. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.