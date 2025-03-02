Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Short Interest Update

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

QEPC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.38. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

