Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 4.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.08. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.