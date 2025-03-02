Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.27.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

