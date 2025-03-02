Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.68 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

