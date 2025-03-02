Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IQLT stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

