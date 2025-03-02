Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,042 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $386.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.22. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

