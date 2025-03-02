Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.46 Million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market capitalization of $553.35 million and $41.46 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,784.06 or 0.99664873 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,532.81 or 0.99372968 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins launched on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pudgypenguins.com. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Pudgy Penguins Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00876728 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $61,687,150.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the exchanges listed above.

