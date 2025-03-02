Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after purchasing an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,998,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,226,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.