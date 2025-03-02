Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,996 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

GSHD opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.69.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.