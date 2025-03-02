Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 3,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,463,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

