Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYO stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

