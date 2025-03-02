Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,699,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,999,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.