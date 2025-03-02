Providence First Trust Co Buys New Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

