Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 134,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 369,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

