ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 2,197 call options.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Down 5.0 %

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

