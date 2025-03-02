ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,454 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 2,197 call options.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Down 5.0 %
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $29.92.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.