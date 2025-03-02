Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 1st

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks represent shares of companies engaged in selling products directly to consumers, either through physical stores or online platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns and prevailing economic conditions, making them a key indicator of retail market trends and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,752,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,881,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,824,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,948,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,708,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,827,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $12.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $515.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories