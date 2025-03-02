Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other medical products. These stocks are part of the healthcare sector and are influenced by factors like regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and patent expirations, making them both an opportunity for growth and a source of volatility for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $910.96. 1,707,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $863.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $848.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.23. 4,324,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,755. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,864. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.72. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $362.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.20. 4,765,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,129,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $228.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $526.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,002. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.23. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

