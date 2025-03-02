Promising Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, DoubleVerify, and Nexstar Media Group are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that focus on producing, distributing, or monetizing digital content and services through online platforms. These companies can include social media networks, streaming services, digital advertising firms, and other tech-driven media enterprises. Investing in digital media stocks often means gaining exposure to rapidly evolving consumer behaviors and trends in online communication and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,773,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,593,822. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,936,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,121. Adobe has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.71 and a 200 day moving average of $490.93. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,492. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DV traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 14,909,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.15. 1,153,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $146.04 and a twelve month high of $191.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Read More