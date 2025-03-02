Promising Cannabis Stocks Worth Watching – March 2nd

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or retail of cannabis and cannabis-derived products. These stocks may also include businesses that provide ancillary services to the cannabis industry, and they are influenced by regulatory changes, market demand, and the evolving legal landscape surrounding cannabis usage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,999,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668,168. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $71.86. 408,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,729. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.24. 2,962,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,823. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.73.

