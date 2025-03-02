Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America upped their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

PGNY opened at $22.53 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $38.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,384.24. This trade represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12,579.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1,576.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,565,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 2,412,068 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,509,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,529,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,467,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 695,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

