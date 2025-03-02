Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $15.43 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,425,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of UI opened at $341.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $298.62. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

