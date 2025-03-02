Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $21.33 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,334,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,587,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,326.02. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,255. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE RJF opened at $154.61 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

