Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $22.55 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $224.33 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

