Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $18.43 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,427,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $155.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

