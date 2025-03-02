Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $20 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,659 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,482,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 761,637 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 728,601 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

