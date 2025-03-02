Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives $89.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,042. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $377,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,107,214. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,311 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.46 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.