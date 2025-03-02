Private Trust Co. NA Sells 250 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $169.71 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

